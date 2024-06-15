Left Menu

Remembering Ron Simons: A Multi-Talented Visionary of Stage and Screen

Ron Simons, an award-winning actor and producer known for his impactful work on stage and screen, has passed away at age 63. His New York-based company, SimonSays Entertainment, announced his death without providing further details. Simons' career boasted four Tony Awards and several celebrated films at Sundance.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:02 IST
Ron Simons, a revered actor who transformed into a powerful stage and screen producer, has tragically passed away at the age of 63. His New York-based production company, SimonSays Entertainment, confirmed his death on Wednesday, though the cause remains undisclosed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved, blessed, and highly favored friend, Ronald Keith Simons," the production company stated on Facebook.

Simons' illustrious career includes winning four Tony Awards for productions such as "Porgy and Bess" and "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," as well as contributing to significant films presented at the Sundance Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

