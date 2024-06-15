Remembering Ron Simons: A Multi-Talented Visionary of Stage and Screen

Ron Simons, a revered actor who transformed into a powerful stage and screen producer, has tragically passed away at the age of 63. His New York-based production company, SimonSays Entertainment, confirmed his death on Wednesday, though the cause remains undisclosed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved, blessed, and highly favored friend, Ronald Keith Simons," the production company stated on Facebook.

Simons' illustrious career includes winning four Tony Awards for productions such as "Porgy and Bess" and "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," as well as contributing to significant films presented at the Sundance Film Festival.

