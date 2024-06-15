Young Literary Stars Shine: Sahitya Akademi Announces Yuva and Bal Sahitya Puraskar Winners

The Sahitya Akademi unveiled the winners of its esteemed Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar awards for 2024, celebrating the achievements of young writers across multiple languages. English writer K Vaishali, honored for her memoir 'Homeless: Growing up Lesbian and Dyslexic in India,' and Hindi poet Gaurav Pandey, recognized for his collection 'Smritiyon Ke Beech Ghiri Hai Prithvi,' are among the twenty-three Yuva Puraskar recipients.

The National Academy of Letters also revealed the twenty-four laureates of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, noting that the Yuva Puraskar award for Sanskrit will be announced later. Yuva Puraskar honorees receive a casket with an engraved copper plaque and a Rs 50,000 cheque, while the Bal Sahitya Puraskar winners are similarly rewarded.

The awards cover various literary works, from poetry and short stories to essays and historical fiction, highlighting the diverse wisdom and creativity of India's young authors.

