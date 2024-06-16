Hajj Pilgrims Perform Final Rites Amidst Scorching Heat and Regional Tensions

In the blazing heat of a Saudi Arabian summer, masses of pilgrims on Sunday engaged in the symbolic stoning of the devil, a ritual marking the final days of the Hajj and the beginning of Eid al-Adha celebrations. This year's Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, saw pilgrims congregating at Mount Arafat and performing various rites despite searing temperatures reaching up to 47 C (116.6 F).

The stoning at Mina, where Ibrahim's faith was tested, is a critical part of the pilgrimage. Pilgrims then head to Mecca for further rituals, including the 'tawaf' or circling of the Kaaba. The Hajj this year was complicated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, restricting travel for Palestinians and impacting their ability to celebrate Eid traditionally.

Palestinians in Gaza held Eid prayers amidst the rubble of destroyed buildings. In Lebanon, Palestinians visited the Palestine Martyrs Cemetery, bearing flowers and water for the graves of loved ones. The current geopolitical tensions added a somber note to this year's religious observances.

