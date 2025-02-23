Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff expresses optimism for the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Conflicts arise with Israel's prisoner release delays, while the humanitarian situation remains dire. Criticism mounts against Trump's Gaza proposal and Israel's military actions, with genocide accusations being fervently denied.

Updated: 23-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:00 IST
Tensions Rise Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to maintain momentum in the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced plans to visit the region for further negotiations. Despite progress, the delay in releasing Palestinian detainees by Israel has stoked tensions.

Concerns over humanitarian impacts escalate as both Israeli and Palestinian groups decry the treatment and conditions of released individuals. Disturbing images of emaciated captives have drawn global attention to the crisis.

Accusations against Israel of war crimes, and backlash over President Trump's proposal for Gaza, heighten international scrutiny amid escalating violence in the longstanding conflict. The recent hostilities have claimed thousands of lives, with grim forecasts for displaced populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

