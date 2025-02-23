Left Menu

U.S. Envoy Pushes for Extended Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, emphasized the expectation of progressing to the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. In a CNN interview, he addressed concerns about Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners. Witkoff plans to visit the region to negotiate an extension of Phase One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:48 IST
U.S. Envoy Pushes for Extended Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed the expectation for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to move forward into its second phase.

During a CNN interview, Witkoff responded to questions regarding Israel's postponement in releasing Palestinian prisoners, highlighting the need for continuity in the peace process.

"We have to get an extension of Phase One," Witkoff stated, announcing his upcoming visit to the region, likely planned for Wednesday, to ensure the negotiation of the ceasefire's extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025