U.S. Envoy Pushes for Extended Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, emphasized the expectation of progressing to the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. In a CNN interview, he addressed concerns about Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners. Witkoff plans to visit the region to negotiate an extension of Phase One.
In a recent development, Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed the expectation for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to move forward into its second phase.
During a CNN interview, Witkoff responded to questions regarding Israel's postponement in releasing Palestinian prisoners, highlighting the need for continuity in the peace process.
"We have to get an extension of Phase One," Witkoff stated, announcing his upcoming visit to the region, likely planned for Wednesday, to ensure the negotiation of the ceasefire's extension.
