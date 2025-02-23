U.S. Envoy Pushes for Extended Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

In a recent development, Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed the expectation for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to move forward into its second phase.

During a CNN interview, Witkoff responded to questions regarding Israel's postponement in releasing Palestinian prisoners, highlighting the need for continuity in the peace process.

"We have to get an extension of Phase One," Witkoff stated, announcing his upcoming visit to the region, likely planned for Wednesday, to ensure the negotiation of the ceasefire's extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)