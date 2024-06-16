Khadi Paints Earn National Standard Certification

Khadi Prakritik emulsion and distemper paints have been officially certified as Indian standard compliant by the National Test House (NTH), according to a statement from the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs on Sunday. This certification marks a significant milestone for eco-friendly products in the Indian paint market.

The comprehensive testing by NTH confirms that the emulsion paint meets the rigorous BIS 15489:2013 standards, while the distemper paint adheres to BIS 428:2013 standards. These products, manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), excelled in parameters such as application properties, thinning, drying time, and finish.

The ministry highlighted that both paints dried within four hours and delivered a smooth, uniform finish. Available in a base white that can be tinted to various colors, these paints saw sales topping 300,000 litres in the past year, reflecting a growing consumer interest in sustainable and natural products. KVIC continues to champion village-based industries with a focus on environmental sustainability.

