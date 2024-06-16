Jon Bon Jovi reveals "step by step" he is "getting back" to live music after vocal cord surgery

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi opened up about returning to live performances after undergoing vocal cord surgery, reported People. Bon Jovi's most recent album, 'Forever' is helping him to find his voice again, "I guess I am," he shared.

While talking about performing in front of the audience, he said, "We performed last night in Nashville, and everything was very good." "So step by step, I'm getting back to it," he said.

Jon Bon Jovi talked about his vocal cord issues and the challenges he faced because of it in his docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The renowned rock star said that he started having the problems in 2015 but didn't address them until he had a conversation with his wife in 2022 while on tour. That's when he realised he could either retire or get medical assistance.

In June 2022, Jon underwent surgery. He now performs vocal exercises and works with vocal coaches. "Every day is the recovery process," he said. "I'm capable of singing. What I'm not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week," he added. "But I'm aspiring to get that back."

He said that he also discussed the health issues with his friend Shania Twain. "She's been my spirit sister in this," Jon said.

Jon said he took advice from Twain because "she's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press." "Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, 'Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation," he added, reported People. (ANI)

