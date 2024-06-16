Left Menu

Austin Butler reflects on potential role in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot

Actor Austin Butler, known for portraying versatile roles and recent Academy Award nomination, has addressed speculations surrounding his potential casting in the upcoming 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:11 IST
Actor Austin Butler, known for portraying versatile roles and recent Academy Award nomination, has addressed speculations surrounding his potential casting in the upcoming 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot. During promotions for his new film 'The Bikeriders' alongside co-star Jodie Comer, Butler responded to inquiries about his rumoured involvement in the iconic franchise.

In an interview obtained by Deadline, Butler initially expressed surprise, stating, "Oh really, I haven't heard about that. I loved Pirates of the Caribbean." He reminisced about his childhood admiration for the series, recalling how it held a special place in his heart since elementary school.

"It's a hard one to touch because they did it so well. I loved what Johnny [Depp] did with that," he added, reflecting on Depp's iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, inspired by the Disney theme park ride, became a global phenomenon largely due to Depp's charismatic performance across five films from 2003 to 2017.

According to Deadline, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed plans for a reboot, alongside a female-led spinoff starring Margot Robbie, with hopes of expanding the franchise further. Discussing the possibility of Depp's return, Bruckheimer emphasized his admiration for the actor's contribution to the series.

"It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it," Bruckheimer stated, highlighting Depp's unique portrayal and artistic impact on the character of Captain Jack Sparrow. As speculation swirls around casting decisions for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot, Butler remains cautious yet nostalgic about potentially stepping into such an iconic role.

Meanwhile, his upcoming crime thriller titled, 'The Bikeriders' is set to premiere in theatres on June 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

