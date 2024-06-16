Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Turns Deadly in Nagpur: Teen Drowns in Lake

A 15-year-old boy, Dhruv Ashish Tedulwar, tragically drowned in Nagpur's Gorewada Lake while swimming with friends. Despite efforts by police and firefighters, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident has been registered as an accidental death.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:14 IST
  • India

A 15-year-old boy tragically drowned in Nagpur's Gorewada Lake on Sunday afternoon, the police confirmed. Dhruv Ashish Tedulwar, a Class 10 student, lost his life while swimming with friends. According to an official, the teen took a selfie moments before diving into the water, only to drown shortly after.

Authorities were alerted quickly, and the Gittikhadan police, along with firefighters, managed to pull the teenager from the water. Despite their swift actions, Tedulwar was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. An official report has categorized the incident as an accidental death.

