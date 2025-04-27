Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a significant fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located in the historic Ballard Estate area of South Mumbai. Civic officials confirmed there were no injuries reported from the incident.

The fire brigade received an emergency call at around 2:31 am regarding the blaze at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, situated near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road. Promptly, fire brigade teams were dispatched and initiated firefighting operations. At approximately 3:30 am, the fire was escalated to Level-II, indicating a major incident.

The unfortunate event saw flames confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey structure. Authorities deployed eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, and other essential emergency vehicles to manage the situation. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)