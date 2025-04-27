Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting
Ghulam Rasool Magray, a 45-year-old social activist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, was injured after being shot by suspected terrorists. The incident occurred at his residence in Kandi Khas. Magray was hospitalized following the attack, with officials yet to determine the motive behind targeting him.
In a concerning incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a social activist named Ghulam Rasool Magray was shot by suspected terrorists late Saturday evening, officials reported.
The attackers targeted Magray inside his own residence in Kandi Khas. Following the shooting, he was swiftly taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities are still investigating the motive behind this targeted attack, as the reasons remain unclear. The incident has raised alarm and concern in the community.
