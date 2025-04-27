Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

In a concerning incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a social activist named Ghulam Rasool Magray was shot by suspected terrorists late Saturday evening, officials reported.

The attackers targeted Magray inside his own residence in Kandi Khas. Following the shooting, he was swiftly taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind this targeted attack, as the reasons remain unclear. The incident has raised alarm and concern in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)