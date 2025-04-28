Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, claiming the lives of four individuals. The incident happened when an SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a container truck.

The collision took place around 9.45 pm on a Sunday night, as the SUV, carrying five occupants including the driver, was en route from Balaghat to Nagpur.

While four passengers succumbed to their injuries, the driver survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are investigating the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)