Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a deadly accident occurred when an SUV collided with a container truck, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The SUV, attempting to overtake another vehicle, crashed into the truck. The driver, who survived with injuries, is currently receiving medical treatment.
Updated: 28-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:48 IST
A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, claiming the lives of four individuals. The incident happened when an SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a container truck.
The collision took place around 9.45 pm on a Sunday night, as the SUV, carrying five occupants including the driver, was en route from Balaghat to Nagpur.
While four passengers succumbed to their injuries, the driver survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are investigating the incident further.
