A deadly surprise attack by armed men in western Niger has claimed the lives of 12 soldiers. The assailants launched their offensive on Friday near the village of Sakoira, close to the tumultuous tri-border area shared with Mali and Burkina Faso. Reports suggest extremist groups are responsible, although specifics remain unconfirmed.

The tri-border region has long been plagued by extremist violence, as evidenced by last month's tragic attack on a village, which resulted in 44 civilian casualties. The army attributed that assault to the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS) group.

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have been actively combating insurgencies led by jihadist groups allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State for over a decade. Recent military coups have shifted traditional alliances from French forces to Russian mercenary units, although this recalibration has correlated with a rising tide of violence and civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)