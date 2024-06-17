Gen Xers 'Whip It' Into Shape and Wu-Tang Clan's Rare Album Hits Australian Museum

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gen Xers 'whip it' to get fit for marathon music festivals

At 53, live music fan Ken Lawrence found his dance floor stamina waning and he wanted to do something about it. Lawrence started hiking and lifting weights. He then joined an online community called "Whip It ... Into Shape," a group of Generation X music lovers who work to get or stay fit for all-day outdoor festivals. Over 14 months, he lost 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms).

Young British royals say 'We love you, Papa' in Father's Day message

The three young children of British heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Kate released a Father's Day message and photograph on Sunday, saying "We love you, Papa". The photo shows the three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, hugging William on a beach, with the photograph taken from behind as they all look out to sea.

'Inside Out 2' domestic box office debuts at $155 million

Animated Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" made an estimated $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, according to estimates released on Sunday. The Friday through Sunday tally topped the $82.5 million brought in by "Dune: Part Two" in March.

Wu-Tang Clan's 'very special' album played at Australian museum

U.S. hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album "Once Upon A Time in Shaolin" began playing at an Australian museum on Saturday, organisers said, with fans in attendance describing the music as "very special" and "amazing". All timeslots for the twice-a-day sessions at Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art are sold out, with about 5,000 people on a waiting list. The museum is showcasing the single-print album from June 15 to 24.

