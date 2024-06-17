Left Menu

Pakistan Celebrates Eid ul-Azha Amidst Financial Struggles and Unity Calls

The people of Pakistan celebrated Eid ul-Azha with leaders urging the promotion of sacrifice, brotherhood, and selflessness amidst the nation's economic struggles. Authorities also stressed the importance of safe disposal of animal remains to prevent bird-aircraft collisions. Prominent leaders highlighted the significance of the festival in fostering unity and aiding those in need.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, the people of Pakistan observed Eid ul-Azha, with the nation's top leadership urging citizens to embody the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood, and selflessness amidst a backdrop of economic challenges.

The government called on the public to ensure the safe disposal of offal and animal remains to mitigate bird-aircraft collision risks. Citizens were requested to avoid discarding offal near airports, where it attracts birds that could pose a significant threat to flight safety, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari, offering prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, praying at Model Town in Lahore, underscored the importance of Eid ul-Azha in fostering unity and supporting the less fortunate. Both leaders also addressed issues concerning Kashmir and Palestine in their messages.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and service chiefs extended warm greetings, emphasizing the festival's embodiment of sacrifice for the greater good and prayed for continued blessings and protection for Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed local administrations to ensure cleanliness and enhanced security during the Eid celebrations, while civic authorities made special provisions for waste disposal over the three-day period. As one of the largest religious holidays, Eid ul-Azha, marking the culmination of Haj rites, saw animal sacrifices conducted across Pakistan.

Pakistan, currently navigating severe economic crises, narrowly avoided a debt default last year with a $3 billion IMF Stand-By Arrangement. The government is in ongoing discussions with the IMF for additional loans to prevent another default.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

