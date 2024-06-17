Left Menu

Theo James Named UN Refugee Agency's Global Goodwill Ambassador

The United Nations refugee agency has appointed British actor Theo James as a global goodwill ambassador. James, known for his roles in 'The Gentlemen' and 'The White Lotus', has been supporting UNHCR since 2016. He draws inspiration from his grandfather's experience as a refugee during WWII, highlighting the importance of solidarity with displaced individuals.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:30 IST
Theo James Named UN Refugee Agency's Global Goodwill Ambassador
Theo James
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Nations refugee agency named British actor Theo James as a global goodwill ambassador on Monday. James, who acted in television series "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus", has supported UNHCR since 2016, and has travelled to Greece, France and Jordan to meet asylum seekers and refugees, the agency said.

James said his own family's experience had "given me an understanding of the sacrifices and struggles that refugees face". "During the Second World War, my grandfather was forced to flee on a small boat from Greece to Syria, and his courage and resilience has inspired me to help make a difference to the lives of displaced people," he said in a statement.

"... My grandfather was welcomed and offered shelter by the people of Syria, which enabled him to rebuild his life as a doctor and give something back. That is why it is important for me to stand in solidarity with refugees who have fled conflicts today and to help share their stories. They need our support now more than ever." The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said last week the number of people forcibly displaced stood at a record 117.3 million at the end of last year, and that this figure could rise without without global political changes.

"No one chooses to become a refugee. But we can all choose how to respond to people in need of sanctuary, whose lives depend upon it," James said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024