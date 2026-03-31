European Diplomats' Solidarity Visit to Ukraine Amidst Historic Atrocities

Top European diplomats traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary of atrocities committed in Bucha by Russian forces four years ago. The visit highlights European nations' determination to maintain focus on the ongoing conflict, which is now in its fifth year.

This significant diplomatic presence underscores the importance of justice and accountability for the victims of Russian aggression. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable, both for ordering and executing violent acts.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas echoed this sentiment, warning against the dangers of revenge and the need for accountability. While the U.S. remains preoccupied with the Middle East, European leaders are determined to keep the conflict in Ukraine front and center.

(With inputs from agencies.)