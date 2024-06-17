A Parisian Spectacle: Rehearsals Begin for Seine River Olympic Ceremony

Curious onlookers gathered on bridges as dozens of boats navigated the Seine River on Monday in a rehearsal for the Paris Olympics' unique opening ceremony next month.

A fleet of 55 boats journeyed from Pont d'Austerlitz to Pont d'Iéna, near the Eiffel Tower, France's iconic landmark.

Officials are confident that the almost four-hour ceremony will proceed seamlessly on July 26, with Thierry Reboul, executive director for ceremonies, asserting, "We are very close, almost to the second to our targets." Approximately 200 Olympic delegations will join the parade on over 80 boats, traveling a six-kilometer route.

Despite security concerns that prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to consider shifting the ceremony to Stade de France, Reboul confirmed that preparations are proceeding as originally planned. A final rehearsal featuring the full armada will precede the opening ceremony, expected to attract 100 world leaders and 300,000 spectators.

The rehearsal included 10 police speedboats and speedboats equipped with television cameras, with armed police stationed along the route. Boats crossed 16 bridges, passing notable landmarks like the Grand Palais. Observers included curious tourists and locals.

The Paris Olympics' unique nautical procession promises to be vibrant and memorable, bringing life, color, and sound to the Seine. Organizers are also focusing on water quality improvements, with $1.5 billion already invested in enhancing the river's conditions for events like marathon swimming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)