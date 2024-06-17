PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Kuwait's royal family, prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the royal family and the prime minister of Kuwait, and highlighted the festival is an ''integral part of India's multicultural heritage''.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait in post on X also shared an official statement issued by it.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi extended festive greetings to H.H the Amir, H.H the Crown Prince and H.H the Prime Minister of Kuwait on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha,'' the embassy posted.

In the official statement, it said that Prime Minister Modi has ''extended warm greetings to H.H the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, H.H the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al -Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, H.H the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha''.

In his message, the Indian prime minister emphasised the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, embodied by this festival, which are ''essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world'', the statement said.

The prime minister highlighted that ''the festival is an integral part of India's multicultural heritage and is celebrated by millions of Indian citizens of the Islamic faith, and mentioned that the festival is celebrated, as part of India's multicultural heritage, across the length and breadth of India with fervour and gaiety''.

Prime Minister Modi extended ''best wishes to H.H the Amir, H.H the Crown Prince and H.H the Prime Minister for their good health and well-being,'' it added.

