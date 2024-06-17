Left Menu

"I just find her to be so personal...": Bowen Yang talks about friendship with Ariana Grande

Actor and comedian Bowen Yang has all the praises for her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande. He talked about his friendship with her and shared his working experience, reported People.

Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande(Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor and comedian Bowen Yang has all the praises for her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande. He talked about his friendship with her and shared his working experience, reported People. Yang said, "I just find her to be so personal and down to earth in a way that is disarming, in a way that makes you think, 'Oh, I forgot about the fact that you are who you are.' "

"She is someone who will get on your level and just someone who has such a capacity for empathy," he added. He said that he also admires Ariana for her ability to show emotions.

"She is -- and I mean this so, so, so complimentarily -- very emotional," he said of Grande. "She's a crier, and that's the thing that I'm most jealous of." He said that he looks forward to seeing the people's reaction after watching Grande on-screen in 'Wicked'.

"I'm excited for people to see Ari really act down," said the 'Saturday Night Live'. "Everybody is such a good actor in this, but Ari especially gives Glinda such a perfect dimension." He's also thrilled for fans to see how his character Pfannee has taken shape in the new adaptation.

"I think Jon M. Chu was really giving such latitude for everybody," Yang said. "Like, he gave me a character that was otherwise completely, maybe, ornamental, but he really let us play and overcome -- or transcend -- the trope of the gay sassy sidekick." "That stereotype really kind of gets broken in a way that I think is really smart," he said, adding, "And that's all in the direction of how collaborative Wicked can be, which is crazy," reported People. (ANI)

