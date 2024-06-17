Fashion show during summer festival in Shimla grabs eyeballs

A fashion show as part of the summer festival in Shimla grabbed the eyeballs and provided a platform for students to show their talent and present Indian culture in front of the audience. Dressed in stunning traditional attires, the models on the ramp left everyone awestruck. Over 25 female models participated in the event.

The festival also witnessed cultural dance performances. This international summer festival has been organised in a short period. There are wonderful performances that we witnessed during the festival. From local people to tourists, everyone is enjoying the festival," said Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The four-day international summer festival kicked off in the North Indian hill town of Shimla on Saturday night. With the beginning of the traditional and cultural folk night, the governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, inaugurated the festival here at the historic Ridge Maidan.

The Shimla district administration has organised this festival to attract tourists. "This Shimla summer festival begins today and the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has inaugurated it. This is important to showcase the culture of Himachal Pradesh. Tourists have gathered here, and we will have different star nights here. Today we have Himachali Nati and songs and other programmes will be organised. We have deployed the police and home guard to maintain law and order," said Jyoti Rana, ADM Law and Order, on Saturday. This year the festival, usually organised in the first week of June was delayed by two weeks due to elections.

The governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, said that this festival is important to preserve, promote and adopt culture and tourism. "This festival is known at the international level, people not only from Shimla but also from other states come here to witness this festival. As you know, during the past two days, heatwave conditions prevailed and today it sounds relaxing due to the commencement of the festival. Organizing these kinds of programmes helps with cultural awakening. I would wish this festival a success and wish people would participate in it and should adopt the culture," said Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The tourists are rushing to the hills and enjoying the summer festival and the pleasant weather conditions."These days it is very hot in Punjab, it's very good weather here; it's cold and pleasant weather. The summer festival is also happening here and we are enjoying it. I am feeling happy to be here; we have forgotten the heat and we are enjoying the culture of Himachal Pradesh," said Praminder Singh, a tourist from Punjab. The tourists are feeling relaxed and happy to be in Shimla, away from hot climate zones.

"We came here away from the hot temperature, we are enjoying the summer festival here. Everyone should come here; I am feeling happy to be here," said Divinder Kaur, another tourist from Punjab. The tourists are pleased to enjoy the cultural bonanza in the hills.

"It is very hot in Delhi and we decided to come here. I am happy to be here. It's good and pleasant weather here and we are enjoying the summer festival. We also danced. I advise everyone to come to Shimla, no matter if you need to spend money but you should enjoy it," said Himanshu, a tourist from Delhi. (ANI)

