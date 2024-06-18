Left Menu

Brad Pitt's Formula 1 film to be released in June 2025

The release date of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's Formula One movie has been annouced.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:32 IST
Brad Pitt's Formula 1 film to be released in June 2025
Actor Brad Pitt (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The release date of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's Formula One movie has been annouced. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will hit theaters in North America on June 27, 2025, and re-teams the filmmakers behind Top Gun: Maverick, including director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Internationally, the movie will begin rolling out on June 25.

Pitt will share screen space with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo. Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside Idris's racer as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The film was made in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams, with scenes shot during real F1 races.

Kosinski will produce the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; and Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024