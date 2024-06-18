Ancient Tunnel-Cum-Cave Discovered at Maharashtra's Karnala Fort

A remarkable discovery has shaken the historical community as a carved tunnel-cum-cave has been uncovered at Karnala Fort, one of Maharashtra's most beloved trekking spots. The fort, located in Raigad district, is known for its rich history and scenic beauty.

The discovery was made by two members of the Pune-based Sahyadri Pratishtan, an organization dedicated to fort conservation. The tunnel, meticulously carved in basalt rock, was found on the eastern side of the fort, near the first gate of a temple located on a plateau. The news was confirmed by history enthusiasts Ganesh Raghuvir and Mayur Takle in their official release.

'There is a cistern on the trail that locals use for water,' Raghuvir told PTI. 'When we walked a bit further, we uncovered the tunnel-cum-cave, which has a small opening mostly covered by soil.' According to Raghuvir, the tunnel appears to be around 10 feet deep and remains largely unknown to the locals. He has appealed to the forest and archaeology departments to take steps for its conservation.

