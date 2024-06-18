Left Menu

Gurmeet Choudhary on wrapping up Mumbai schedule of 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of 'Commander Karan Saxena'.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:55 IST
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of 'Commander Karan Saxena'. He said, "As we wrap up filming for Commander Karan Saxena in Mumbai, I'm feeling a mix of emotions. It's hard to leave this set, but I'm so proud of what our team has achieved and cannot wait to see what we'll achieve in other cities! Working with Jatin, Iqbal, Hruta, and everyone else has been like family to me, and that connection shines through on screen. "

He added, "We've had funny moments and intense action scenes together--it's been an unforgettable experience. I've worked extremely hard for this physique as my character demanded a lot from me physically. I've put my heart into this project, and I can't wait for everyone to see it." 'Commander Karan Saxena' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule are also a part of the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

