Anil Kapoor reveals his mantra for dealing with trolls: "Keep your head down, don't think about all these things"

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who will be hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, revealed how he deals with trolls. Talking to ANI, he said, "Controversy and trolling will happen. Nowadays, that's the way in everything, everywhere. Even the biggest leaders and artists are also trolled. I always say keep your head down and do your work. Don't think about all these things."

On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor was officially introduced as the host of the show in front of the media. While speaking with 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui on the stage, Anil revealed that superstar Salman Khan is extremely excited to see the former as the new host of the show.

"Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bhaut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai ...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction," Anil Kapoor said. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Excited to host the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', Anil Kapoor in a statement earier said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting." He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21. (ANI)

