Fire Engulfs Hollong Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park

A fire broke out at the renowned 'Hollong Bungalow' located in West Bengal's Alipurduar district around 9 pm on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The popular tourist lodge, situated inside Jaldapara National Park, was quickly attended by two fire tenders.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy, in a statement to PTI, confirmed the absence of injuries or fatalities. 'The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic examination. We have not received any report of injury, death, or immediate threat to the wildlife in the surrounding area,' Roy added.

The extent of damage to the property remains undetermined at this time.

