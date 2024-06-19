Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Hollong Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park

A fire broke out at the Hollong Bungalow in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, inside Jaldapara National Park. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Two fire tenders managed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the extent of damage is unknown.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A fire broke out at the renowned 'Hollong Bungalow' located in West Bengal's Alipurduar district around 9 pm on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The popular tourist lodge, situated inside Jaldapara National Park, was quickly attended by two fire tenders.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy, in a statement to PTI, confirmed the absence of injuries or fatalities. 'The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic examination. We have not received any report of injury, death, or immediate threat to the wildlife in the surrounding area,' Roy added.

The extent of damage to the property remains undetermined at this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

