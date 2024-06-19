10th International Yoga Day Celebrated with PM Modi in Kashmir

More than 7,000 people from various walks of life convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day on the scenic banks of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. The event, held on Friday, underscores the growing popularity of yoga both nationally and internationally.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed pride in hosting the Prime Minister, emphasizing the honor it brings to the Kashmir valley. Sinha noted Modi's special bond with the region, reflected in his choice to celebrate the occasion in Srinagar.

The connection between PM Modi and the Kashmiri people was further highlighted by Sinha, who recalled the overwhelming turnout at Modi's public meeting at Bakshi stadium in March. The event is also seen as a catalyst for boosting tourism in Kashmir, supported by the influx of visitors following the G20 summit.

