Left Menu

10th International Yoga Day Celebrated with PM Modi in Kashmir

Over 7,000 participants joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the banks of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the significance of the event and praised the special connection between PM Modi and the people of Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:28 IST
10th International Yoga Day Celebrated with PM Modi in Kashmir
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

More than 7,000 people from various walks of life convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day on the scenic banks of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. The event, held on Friday, underscores the growing popularity of yoga both nationally and internationally.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed pride in hosting the Prime Minister, emphasizing the honor it brings to the Kashmir valley. Sinha noted Modi's special bond with the region, reflected in his choice to celebrate the occasion in Srinagar.

The connection between PM Modi and the Kashmiri people was further highlighted by Sinha, who recalled the overwhelming turnout at Modi's public meeting at Bakshi stadium in March. The event is also seen as a catalyst for boosting tourism in Kashmir, supported by the influx of visitors following the G20 summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024