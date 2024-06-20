Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Embraces Antagonist Role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan, portraying the antagonist in 'Kalki 2898 AD', revels in his villainous role. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in a post-apocalyptic setting. Haasan's unique look required extensive collaboration, signifying his dedication to exploring untried territories. The movie is slated for release on June 27.

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan has embraced his role as the antagonist in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' a post-apocalyptic drama featuring industry giants Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. At a recent promotional event, Haasan expressed his long-held desire to play a 'bad man' on screen, emphasizing the creative freedom that villains often enjoy. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film casts Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, a character with a distinct and menacing look devised through extensive collaboration, including trips to Los Angeles.

'Kalki 2898 AD' stands out for its futuristic premise and all-star cast, including Deepika Padukone as Sumathi. Haasan reminisced about being stunned when approached for the role by Ashwin, whom he likened to his legendary mentor, K Balachander, for his extraordinary vision despite an ordinary appearance. He hopes audiences will share the team's excitement when they see his character's look for the first time.

Reflecting on his career, Haasan fondly recalled watching Bachchan's blockbuster 'Sholay' in the 1970s and now cherishes receiving the first movie ticket of 'Kalki 2898 AD' from Bachchan himself. Set for a theatrical release on June 27, the film is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, promising a cinematic experience that pushes creative boundaries.

