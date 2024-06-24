Left Menu

Justin Timberlake Reflects on Tough Week After DWI Arrest

Singer Justin Timberlake addressed a 'tough week' following his recent DWI arrest during a heartfelt speech at his concert in Chicago. Timberlake was arrested on Long Island for driving while intoxicated but continues to perform, with upcoming shows scheduled at New York's Madison Square Garden.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid moment during his Chicago concert over the weekend, singer Justin Timberlake opened up about a 'tough week' following his recent DWI arrest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Timberlake expressed gratitude to his fans, saying, "We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It's been a tough week, but you're here and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

The 43-year-old pop star was taken into custody last Tuesday on Long Island for passing a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road. He was later arraigned and released on one count of driving while intoxicated (DWI), with his next court appearance set for July 26, per the Suffolk County district attorney's office.

Despite the legal troubles, Timberlake is pressing on with his scheduled performances. Fans can catch him live at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday.

