Left Menu

Epic Journey: Viraj Mungale Drives from London to Thane

British national of Indian origin, Viraj Mungale, undertook a remarkable journey from London to Thane, covering 18,300 km across 16 countries in 59 days. Joined by his friend Roshan Shresta up to Kathmandu, this incredible adventure was inspired by the historic Silk Route.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:02 IST
Epic Journey: Viraj Mungale Drives from London to Thane
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary feat, British national of Indian origin, Viraj Mungale, embarked on an epic journey driving his SUV from London to Thane to reunite with his mother.

The impressive expedition spanned 16 countries over a period of 59 days, covering an exhaustive 18,300 km across the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, Nepal, and concluding in India.

Accompanied by his Nepalese friend Roshan Shresta up to Kathmandu, Mungale was driven by his fascination with the historic Silk Route and similar adventures shared by others. Despite facing altitude sickness at 5,200 meters and extreme weather conditions, Mungale meticulously planned permissions and legal clearances for the trip, prioritising safety by avoiding night driving, and covering 400-600 km daily, occasionally pushing to 1,000 km. He plans to return to the UK by flight, shipping his SUV separately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024