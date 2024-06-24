Epic Journey: Viraj Mungale Drives from London to Thane

In an extraordinary feat, British national of Indian origin, Viraj Mungale, embarked on an epic journey driving his SUV from London to Thane to reunite with his mother.

The impressive expedition spanned 16 countries over a period of 59 days, covering an exhaustive 18,300 km across the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, Nepal, and concluding in India.

Accompanied by his Nepalese friend Roshan Shresta up to Kathmandu, Mungale was driven by his fascination with the historic Silk Route and similar adventures shared by others. Despite facing altitude sickness at 5,200 meters and extreme weather conditions, Mungale meticulously planned permissions and legal clearances for the trip, prioritising safety by avoiding night driving, and covering 400-600 km daily, occasionally pushing to 1,000 km. He plans to return to the UK by flight, shipping his SUV separately.

