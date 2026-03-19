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Delhi Government Prioritizes Gig Workers and Farmers in Pre-Budget Consultations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held pre-budget consultations with gig workers, farmers, and laborers, focusing on improving infrastructure and social security. Highlighting public participation, Gupta promises special budget focus on rural development and agriculture. Critical concerns include better working conditions, EV infrastructure, and services in villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:46 IST
Delhi Government Prioritizes Gig Workers and Farmers in Pre-Budget Consultations
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pre-budget move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened with various stakeholders, including gig workers, farmers, and laborers, to prioritize their pressing demands. With the upcoming 2025-26 budget session set for March 23, Gupta underscored that the interests of these sectors remain a key focus for her administration.

The consultations revealed crucial issues such as the need for improved working conditions, enhanced electric vehicle infrastructure, and bolstered agricultural facilities. Gupta emphasized the transformative role of public participation in budgeting, committing to ensuring every voice is reflected in the fiscal document.

During the meetings, demands for comprehensive social security measures and infrastructure developments were highlighted. With special attention to rural areas, Gupta pledged substantial agricultural support and improvements. Labor Minister Kapil Mishra echoed commitments to uplift previously neglected sectors, signaling a strategic shift under Gupta's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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