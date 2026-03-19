DMK Seeks Court's Intervention in Money Laundering Probe Against Former AIADMK Ministers

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has approached the Madras High Court, seeking its direction for the Enforcement Directorate to register money laundering cases against several former ministers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). This move, officials revealed on Thursday, marks an attempt to launch a comprehensive investigation.

R Girirajan, a DMK Rajya Sabha MP, filed separate petitions targeting former state ministers including S P Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabaskar, and others, as well as former legislator Sathya. These individuals face existing corruption cases, prompting the call for legal scrutiny under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Girirajan emphasized that without judicial intervention, potentially illicit gains from corruption might elude investigation, undermining public trust. He urged the court to mandate the creation of an Enforcement Case Information Report and facilitate extensive inquiries to address allegations of corruption, bribery, and asset accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)