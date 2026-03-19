Yuzvendra Chahal's Alcohol-Free Journey: A Play for Peak Performance

In a notable lifestyle change, Yuzvendra Chahal, the renowned Indian cricketer, has decided to quit alcohol. This decision is driven by his desire to enhance his fitness level and deliver top performance for the Punjab Kings in the forthcoming IPL season beginning March 28.

Chahal, who last represented India in 2023, was a crucial part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad but didn't play. Despite injuries that hindered his bowling last season, he is determined to be a role model for younger players by maintaining his fitness.

The Punjab Kings, having previously reached the finals only once since 2014, made a significant investment of Rs 18 crore in Chahal during the IPL 2025 auction. They embark on their 2026 campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 31.