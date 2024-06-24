Teaser of Gippy Grewal starrer family drama 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' unveiled

Left Menu

The makers of 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' on Monday, released the teaser for the highly awaited third instalment of the heartwarming family drama.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:11 IST
Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di (image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' on Monday, released the teaser for the highly awaited third instalment of the heartwarming family drama. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi.

The one-minute and 13-second teaser shows an ensemble cast coming together to offer Ardaas, a heartfelt prayer. It provides a glimpse into the characters' lives and struggles, highlighting the burdens they carry. The film demonstrates how the act of Ardaas can offer solutions and comfort in life's challenges. Written and directed by Gippy Grewal, the film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli.

Expressing his excitement, Gippy said, "This film has always been close to my heart, as it was my debut as a writer and director. Coming together with Panorama and Jio Studios has been such a blessing for all of us. It is often said that so many energies get in sync for any film. This collaboration proved to be some sublime energy for us all; we felt it, and the audience will feel it too." 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija. The film is set to hit theaters on September 13.

Gippy Grewal is known for his movies such as 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jatt James Bond,' 'Faraar,' 'Manje Bistre,' and 'Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh.' He was last seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside Hina Khan. His upcoming projects include 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi,' 'Manje Bistre 3,' and 'Widow Colony.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

