Channing Tatum advocates for unmade '21 Jump Street' and 'Men in Black' crossover film

Actor Channing Tatum has reignited interest in a once-proposed Hollywood blockbuster crossover that remains unrealized: a fusion of the popular franchises '21 Jump Street' and 'Men in Black'. In a recent interview obtained by Deadline, Tatum expressed fervent enthusiasm for the project, affirming it as the "best script" he has ever encountered for a potential third instalment in the '21 Jump Street' series.

Initially teased during the 2014 Sony email leak and referred to as 'MIB 23', the crossover concept would have seen Tatum and his co-star Jonah Hill, known for their roles in the action-comedy series, transitioning into the realm of extraterrestrial adventures within the 'Men in Black' universe. "There is a project that was written and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie," Tatum disclosed to ComicBook.com, reflecting on the script penned by '21 Jump Street' creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller, reported Deadline.

Despite the promising material, the project faced significant challenges, ultimately stalling in development by 2019 due to bureaucratic obstacles. Speaking on the hurdles preventing the crossover's realization, Tatum cited complex issues "above the line" in Hollywood decision-making.

Nevertheless, his determination to see the project come to fruition remains steadfast. "It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done," he acknowledged, while expressing optimism about the future of 'MIB 23'. "I'm going to put some good juju out there and I'm going to say I would love to see '23 Jump Street'," Tatum asserted, emphasizing his desire to collaborate once more with Jonah Hill and recreate the playful chemistry that defined their previous films, Deadline reported.

In the envisioned crossover, Tatum and Hill's characters would have seamlessly integrated into the 'Men in Black' organization as its newest recruits, blending the irreverent humour of '21 Jump Street' with the otherworldly intrigue of 'Men in Black'. According to Deadline, the original 'Men in Black' stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were not slated to play major roles in the crossover, as outlined in earlier discussions during the project's development.

Notably, efforts to expand the '21 Jump Street' universe have included a female-led spin-off titled 'Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure', helmed by screenwriters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. The spin-off reportedly aimed to feature talents such as Zendaya, Awkwafina, and Tiffany Haddish. (ANI)

