Tillotama Shome on Kota Factory: Speaking Through Art to Address Youth Aspirations

Actor Tillotama Shome discusses her involvement in the Netflix series 'Kota Factory,' which tackles the aspirations and worries of the young generation. She praises the show's focus on youth issues and its impact, particularly in Kota, Rajasthan. Shome relays her perspective on success and the importance of freedom in life choices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:17 IST
Actor Tillotama Shome has expressed her appreciation for the Netflix series 'Kota Factory,' which she joined due to its unique focus on the aspirations and anxieties of young people. The show, a product of The Viral Fever (TVF), is set in Kota, Rajasthan—the renowned coaching hub for IIT aspirants.

Shome, who plays chemistry teacher Pooja Agarwal, emphasized the significance of investing in the future by addressing the concerns of today's youth. 'We worry about the future, yet we don't invest in it? The youth are our future, and this show genuinely puts their stories, dreams, and worries at the center,' she told PTI in an exclusive interview.

'Kota Factory' also confronts the tragic issue of student suicides in Kota, a recurring news headline. Shome touched upon the show's impact on real-life teachers and her belief in the necessity of providing young people the freedom to choose their paths without the pressure of expectations.

