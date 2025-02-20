Left Menu

Phone Tapping Allegations Stir Controversy in Rajasthan Assembly

The Rajasthan government addressed phone tapping allegations made by Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, affirming his phone was not tapped. Opposition demanded action against Meena, leading to a Congress walkout. BJP President Madan Rathore deemed it a party matter, while internal discussions continue to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government dismissed phone tapping accusations raised by Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, confirming no surveillance was conducted. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham assured the Assembly that Meena's phone was not monitored by the current administration.

Following these allegations, the opposition demonstrated in the Assembly, calling for action against Meena and demanding Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's resignation. Congress members disrupted proceedings, chanting slogans throughout the session.

Despite Meena's claims, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore clarified the matter as an internal party issue, urging no media intervention. Discussions within the party are ongoing to address and resolve the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

