Urgent Repairs Needed for Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar: Sudarsan Pattnaik Appeals to CM

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has called upon Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to spearhead immediate repair work inside the 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri's Jagannath temple.

In a letter dated June 25, Pattnaik referenced a 2018 inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that discovered multiple structural damages within the inner chamber, urging immediate intervention. Despite this recommendation, the necessary repairs have not been undertaken for six years, exacerbating the situation as indicated by a 2024 laser scan.

Pattnaik, a member of the temple's management committee, emphasized the urgency of conducting repairs before the monsoon season to prevent further deterioration and safeguard the temple's integrity. This issue has also been politically charged, with BJP including it in their election manifesto and successfully reopening all four gates of the temple for devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)