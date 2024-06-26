Left Menu

Urgent Repairs Needed for Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar: Sudarsan Pattnaik Appeals to CM

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has appealed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for urgent repairs inside Puri's Jagannath temple’s 'Ratna Bhandar'. Despite a 2018 ASI report highlighting structural damages, no repairs have been conducted. Pattnaik raises concerns about further deterioration, especially with the impending monsoon.

PTI | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:33 IST
Urgent Repairs Needed for Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar: Sudarsan Pattnaik Appeals to CM
Sudarsan Pattnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has called upon Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to spearhead immediate repair work inside the 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri's Jagannath temple.

In a letter dated June 25, Pattnaik referenced a 2018 inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that discovered multiple structural damages within the inner chamber, urging immediate intervention. Despite this recommendation, the necessary repairs have not been undertaken for six years, exacerbating the situation as indicated by a 2024 laser scan.

Pattnaik, a member of the temple's management committee, emphasized the urgency of conducting repairs before the monsoon season to prevent further deterioration and safeguard the temple's integrity. This issue has also been politically charged, with BJP including it in their election manifesto and successfully reopening all four gates of the temple for devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024