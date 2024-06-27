Left Menu

German Catholic Church Faces Membership Crisis Amid Ongoing Scandals and Calls for Reform

In 2023, 402,694 people left the Catholic Church in Germany, a slight decrease from 2022 but still the second-highest ever. Scandals involving clergy abuse and reform tensions have fueled the exodus. The Protestant Church also faces similar challenges, with 380,000 departures. Church tax policies influence the decisions.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:46 IST
German Catholic Church Faces Membership Crisis Amid Ongoing Scandals and Calls for Reform
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Catholic Church in Germany is confronting a severe membership crisis. Official figures revealed that 402,694 people departed from the church in 2023, a decrease from the 522,821 exits in 2022, yet still a historically high figure.

This ongoing exodus is deeply rooted in scandals involving clergy abuse, leading to widespread calls for church reform and creating internal tensions between liberalizers and conservatives. The Synodal Path, a three-year reform initiative, highlighted this divide, culminating in a contentious final assembly last year advocating for blessings of same-sex unions.

The Protestant Church is not immune to this crisis either, with approximately 380,000 formal exits reported last year, similar to the previous year's figures, leaving its membership at 18.56 million. Both denominations wrestle with the legacy of past abuses and the financial implications of church tax departures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024