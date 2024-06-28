Left Menu

Princess Anne Discharged from Hospital After Horse-Related Head Injury

Britain's Princess Anne has been discharged from the hospital after a five-night stay due to a minor head injury caused by a horse. The 73-year-old royal is now recuperating at home in southwest England and will return to public duty when cleared by her medical team.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:54 IST
Princess Anne Discharged from Hospital After Horse-Related Head Injury
Princess Anne

Britain's Princess Anne, King Charles' younger sister, has been discharged from hospital, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, after a five night stay due to a minor head injury believed to have been caused by a horse.

The palace said that the 73-year-old, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, had returned home to Gatcombe Park in southwest England and would be recuperate there and return to public duty when her medical team allow. "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay," her husband Tim Laurence said.

Anne was hurt on Sunday while she was out walking in the grounds of her estate. There were horses in the vicinity at the time of the incident and her medical team said the head injuries were consistent with impact from a horse's head or legs. A royal source said Anne, a former Olympic equestrian, had suffered a concussion and had been unable to recall what happened.

The Palace had said on Monday that she was expected to make a full recovery from the injury. However, her upcoming engagements have been postponed and the injury meant Anne did not fly to Canada as planned this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024