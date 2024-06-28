Princess Anne Recovering After Horse Accident

Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after sustaining a concussion in a likely horse-related accident.

The 73-year-old sister of the king had visited Southmead Hospital as a precaution and is expected to make a full recovery after the Sunday incident at her Gatcombe Park estate. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, praised the medical staff for their professional care in a statement released on Friday.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise, and kindness during my wife's short stay,'' said Laurence.

While the exact cause of Anne's injuries remains unclear, doctors suggested her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse's head or legs.

