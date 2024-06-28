Left Menu

'Welcome 3': Akshay Kumar, team to travel to Kashmir for month-long shoot

The cast of 'Welcome To The Jungle' will soon travel to Kashmir for the shoot of the new schedule of the film.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:45 IST
'Welcome 3': Akshay Kumar, team to travel to Kashmir for month-long shoot
Poster of Welcome to the Jungle (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cast of 'Welcome To The Jungle' will soon travel to Kashmir for the shoot of the new schedule of the film. As per the information obtained from the team handling the PR of the film, 'Welcome 3' will be shot in Kashmir for a month.

The film features Akshay Kumar alongside renowned names such as Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika. Ahmed Khan has come on board to direct the film. The film is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. 'Welcome 3' will arrive in theatres this December. The third part was announced on Akshay's birthday last year with a promo.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given a birthday gift to myself and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December 2024. Welcome 3." The video features Akshay and the gang performing an acapella routine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024