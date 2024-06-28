'Welcome 3': Akshay Kumar, team to travel to Kashmir for month-long shoot

The cast of 'Welcome To The Jungle' will soon travel to Kashmir for the shoot of the new schedule of the film. As per the information obtained from the team handling the PR of the film, 'Welcome 3' will be shot in Kashmir for a month.

The film features Akshay Kumar alongside renowned names such as Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika. Ahmed Khan has come on board to direct the film. The film is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. 'Welcome 3' will arrive in theatres this December. The third part was announced on Akshay's birthday last year with a promo.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given a birthday gift to myself and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December 2024. Welcome 3." The video features Akshay and the gang performing an acapella routine. (ANI)

