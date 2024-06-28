Left Menu

'Kalki 2898 AD' day 1 worldwide collection: Big B, Prabhas-starrer mints over Rs 191 crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:03 IST
'Kalki 2898 AD' day 1 worldwide collection: Big B, Prabhas-starrer mints over Rs 191 crore
Kalki 2898 AD poster (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening. As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai.

Kamal Haasan attended the pre-release event of the film, where he spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project. Talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said that he is a man of few words but has a great idea and he knows how to present it. "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it."

He added, " I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea." Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024