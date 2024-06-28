'Kalki 2898 AD' day 1 worldwide collection: Big B, Prabhas-starrer mints over Rs 191 crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening. As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai.

Kamal Haasan attended the pre-release event of the film, where he spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project. Talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said that he is a man of few words but has a great idea and he knows how to present it. "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it."

He added, " I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea." Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. (ANI)

