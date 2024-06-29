Entertainment Buzz: Taylor Swift Resale Frenzy & Hollywood Updates

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-'Cruel Summer'? Fans splurge on resale tickets as Taylor Swift tours Europe

Some ticket resellers are looking to make a quick buck as American popstar Taylor Swift performs more than 40 shows in 18 cities across Europe this summer. The singer's billion-dollar Eras tour has also led to price hikes in the hospitality industry as "swifties" from North America flock to Europe where tickets could cost as much as 80% less due to stricter consumer protection laws.

'Rust' armorer says state withheld evidence, requests release from prison

Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler for the Western movie "Rust," said in a Thursday court filing that prosecutors withheld evidence that would have favored the defendant during her manslaughter trial. The filing comes as a New Mexico judge is expected to rule on Friday on a request from Alec Baldwin's legal team that a manslaughter charge against him for the on-set shooting during the filming of "Rust" be tossed out.

'The Bodyguard' actor Bill Cobbs dies at 90

Bill Cobbs, a prominent Black American actor with roles in more than 150 films and television shows, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his family said. "A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones," his brother, Thomas Cobbs, wrote on Facebook, adding that he died "peacefully" at his home in California.

L.A. city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark on Wednesday, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition. The decision comes after a months-long battle between the council and the owners of the home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. Next-door couple Roy Bank and Brinah Milstein bought the property in July 2023 for $8.35 million with plans to demolish the house to expand their estate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Explainer-You Need to Calm Down: Why the Taylor Swift economy isn't real

Taylor Swift is taking Europe by storm, prompting some pundits to envisage an economic windfall as fans flock to dozens of sold-out shows from Dublin to Vienna and beyond. It is hoped Swift, along with the Olympics Games in France and the Euro 2024 soccer championship in Germany will provide a shot in the arm for a continent that has just skirted recession for most of the past two years and badly lagged the United States.

With high-energy song and dance, Seventeen brings K-Pop to Glastonbury

Boy band Seventeen skipped, twisted and gyrated in a high-energy performance on Glastonbury's main Pyramid Stage on Friday, making history as the first K-Pop group to appear at the iconic music festival in southern England. The 13-member group, dressed in shades of black, performed highly synchronised dance sequences alongside peppy hits such as "HOT", "Rock with you" and "VERY NICE", thrilling thousands of music fans in one of Glastonbury's most atypical sets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)