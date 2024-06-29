Left Menu

Warren Buffett's $5.3 Billion Boost to Global Philanthropy

Warren Buffett has made his largest annual donation since 2006, giving $5.3 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities. This latest contribution increases his total donations to around $57 billion. Buffett, who plans to donate 99% of his fortune, has pledged his wealth alongside other notable figures through the Giving Pledge initiative.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 03:48 IST
Warren Buffett's $5.3 Billion Boost to Global Philanthropy
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett donated another $5.3 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities, his biggest annual donation since he began making them in 2006. Buffett's donation boosted his overall giving to the charities to about $57 billion, including to the family charities in the last two Novembers.

The latest donation, announced on Friday, included about 13 million Berkshire Class B shares. Buffett donated 9.93 million shares to the Gates Foundation, and has donated more than $43 billion of Berkshire shares there overall.

He also donated 993,035 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his late first wife, and 695,122 shares to each of three charities led by his children Howard, Susan and Peter: the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation and the NoVo Foundation. Buffett, 93, plans to give away more than 99% of the fortune he built at Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, which he has run since 1965, with his children serving as executors of his will.

Berkshire is an approximately $880 billion conglomerate that owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurance, and stocks such as Apple. Buffett still owns 14.5% of Berkshire's outstanding shares, a Friday regulatory filing shows, despite having given away more than half of his stock since 2006.

His $128.4 billion fortune makes him the world's 10th-richest person, according to Forbes magazine. In a statement, Buffett said he was worth about $44 billion when the donations began, but that the benefits of compounding, "simple and generally sound capital deployment" at Berkshire, and the "American tailwind" produced his current wealth.

Buffett, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates also pioneered the Giving Pledge, in which 245 people like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Michael Bloomberg, Carl Icahn, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg committed at least half of their wealth to philanthropy. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation works in reproductive health. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation works to alleviate hunger, mitigate conflicts including in Ukraine, and improve public safety. The Sherwood Foundation supports Nebraska nonprofits, and the NoVo Foundation has initiatives focused on girls and women.

Friday's filing suggests based on Buffett's holdings that Berkshire has repurchased little or none of its own stock since April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024