The Seattle Seahawks Hit the Market: A Legacy of Philanthropy and Football

The Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are officially up for sale, following a directive from the Estate of Paul G. Allen. The posted statement emphasizes the estate's commitment to carrying out Allen's wish of dedicating the proceeds to philanthropy.

Paul G. Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft Corp, acquired the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. Since his death in 2018 due to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team has been under the control of his estate.

The sale process, managed by investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins, is expected to extend into the 2026 offseason. The final purchase will require NFL owners' ratification. As of 2025, Forbes ranked the Seahawks as the league's 14th most valuable franchise, valued at $6.7 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)