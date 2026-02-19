Left Menu

The Seattle Seahawks Hit the Market: A Legacy of Philanthropy and Football

The Seattle Seahawks, reigning Super Bowl champions, are officially up for sale as per the directive from the Estate of Paul G. Allen. The sale aims to fund philanthropic efforts. Estimated to be finalized by 2026, the team was valued at $6.7 billion in 2025 by Forbes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:31 IST
The Seattle Seahawks Hit the Market: A Legacy of Philanthropy and Football

The Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are officially up for sale, following a directive from the Estate of Paul G. Allen. The posted statement emphasizes the estate's commitment to carrying out Allen's wish of dedicating the proceeds to philanthropy.

Paul G. Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft Corp, acquired the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. Since his death in 2018 due to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team has been under the control of his estate.

The sale process, managed by investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins, is expected to extend into the 2026 offseason. The final purchase will require NFL owners' ratification. As of 2025, Forbes ranked the Seahawks as the league's 14th most valuable franchise, valued at $6.7 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.

India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Googl...

 Global
2
The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on Australian Roads

The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on ...

 Australia
3
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global
4
Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026