RJD MP Urges Bihar to Cut Ties with Gates Foundation Amid Controversy
RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has called for Bihar's Chief Minister to sever ties with the Gates Foundation amid allegations concerning its founder, Bill Gates, and association with Jeffrey Epstein. Singh expressed concerns about the foundation's unauthorised involvement in state policies and access to sensitive government information.
RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with the Gates Foundation in light of recent allegations involving its founder, Bill Gates, and links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Singh, representing Buxar in the Lok Sabha, publicly shared a letter dated February 17, expressing his concerns over the foundation's involvement with the Bihar government. Singh alleged that the foundation's employees, earning substantial salaries, have been appointed as assistants to senior IAS officers, gaining access to critical government information.
The Gates Foundation, with a long-standing collaboration in Bihar addressing health outcomes, stands at the center of these growing concerns. Singh suggests it is crucial for the government to reassess its association with the foundation and initiate a thorough investigation into these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
