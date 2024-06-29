Entertainment Surge: Taylor Swift's Tour and More

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-'Cruel Summer'? Fans splurge on resale tickets as Taylor Swift tours Europe

Some ticket resellers are looking to make a quick buck as American popstar Taylor Swift performs more than 40 shows in 18 cities across Europe this summer. The singer's billion-dollar Eras tour has also led to price hikes in the hospitality industry as "swifties" from North America flock to Europe where tickets could cost as much as 80% less due to stricter consumer protection laws.

'Rust' armorer says state withheld evidence, requests release from prison

Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler for the Western movie "Rust," said in a Thursday court filing that prosecutors withheld evidence that would have favored the defendant during her manslaughter trial. The filing comes as a New Mexico judge is expected to rule on Friday on a request from Alec Baldwin's legal team that a manslaughter charge against him for the on-set shooting during the filming of "Rust" be tossed out.

'Harry Potter' HBO TV series to be led by 'Succession' alums

HBO announced on Wednesday that its upcoming "Harry Potter" television series will be led by "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner, as writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod, as director of several episodes. Both Gardiner and Mylod worked on the HBO series "Succession" about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, which won 19 Emmys. Gardiner was on the producing team and Mylod served as director and producer.

Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss manslaughter charge

A New Mexico judge on Friday denied a request by actor Alec Baldwin to dismiss a manslaughter charge he faces for the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the film set of the movie "Rust." In her ruling, the judge rejected arguments by Baldwin's lawyers in a hearing June 21 and Monday that the charge should be dismissed because the gun that fired the round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was damaged during testing by the FBI following her death, preventing his lawyers from conducting their own testing.

Explainer-You Need to Calm Down: Why the Taylor Swift economy isn't real

Taylor Swift is taking Europe by storm, prompting some pundits to envisage an economic windfall as fans flock to dozens of sold-out shows from Dublin to Vienna and beyond. It is hoped Swift, along with the Olympics Games in France and the Euro 2024 soccer championship in Germany will provide a shot in the arm for a continent that has just skirted recession for most of the past two years and badly lagged the United States.

Dua Lipa electrifies Glastonbury in glittery Pyramid stage debut

Pop star Dua Lipa lit up a chilly Glastonbury evening on Friday, transforming its famous Pyramid stage venue into an open-air nightclub where thousands grooved to hits such as "Levitating" and "Houdini". Headlining the iconic music festival in southern England for the first time, Lipa delivered a glittery, energetic performance featuring firework displays, five different outfits and an ensemble of break dancers and musicians.

With high-energy song and dance, Seventeen brings K-Pop to Glastonbury

Boy band Seventeen skipped, twisted and gyrated in a high-energy performance on Glastonbury's main Pyramid Stage on Friday, making history as the first K-Pop group to appear at the iconic music festival in southern England. The 13-member group, dressed in shades of black, performed highly synchronised dance sequences alongside peppy hits such as "HOT", "Rock with you" and "VERY NICE", thrilling thousands of music fans in one of Glastonbury's most atypical sets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)