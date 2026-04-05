Ensuring Electoral Integrity: Justice BV Nagarathna's Call for Structural Independence

In a compelling address, Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna underscored the critical importance of the Election Commission's independence in safeguarding the integrity of elections.

Speaking at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, she highlighted a pressing concern: if those conducting elections depend on those contesting, electoral neutrality is compromised.

Justice Nagarathna called for a recognition of states as equals in governance, urging the Centre to transcend party politics and ensure constitutional equilibrium in power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)