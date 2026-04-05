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Ensuring Electoral Integrity: Justice BV Nagarathna's Call for Structural Independence

Justice BV Nagarathna emphasized the necessity of structural independence for the Election Commission to maintain electoral integrity. Speaking at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, she highlighted concerns about the neutrality of elections and urged the Centre to recognize states as equal partners in governance, advocating for a constitutional check on power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:47 IST
Ensuring Electoral Integrity: Justice BV Nagarathna's Call for Structural Independence
Justice BV Nagarathna
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna underscored the critical importance of the Election Commission's independence in safeguarding the integrity of elections.

Speaking at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, she highlighted a pressing concern: if those conducting elections depend on those contesting, electoral neutrality is compromised.

Justice Nagarathna called for a recognition of states as equals in governance, urging the Centre to transcend party politics and ensure constitutional equilibrium in power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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