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Tension in the Skies: Iran Downs Enemy Aircraft Amidst U.S. Mission

In a dramatic series of events, several enemy aircraft were destroyed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards during a U.S. mission aimed at rescuing a stranded airman. The incident saw the downing of an American C-130 and an Israeli drone in Iran's Isfahan province, highlighting escalated tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:47 IST
Tension in the Skies: Iran Downs Enemy Aircraft Amidst U.S. Mission
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According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported that multiple aircraft were obliterated during a U.S. mission meant for locating a stranded airman within Iranian borders.

The operation, coordinated among Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij, and Police command, witnessed Iran-annihilating enemy aircraft. Following the announcement from Iran's police command, details emerged about an American C-130 aircraft being downed in southern Isfahan.

On the same day, Iran's military also confirmed the destruction of an Israeli drone in the Isfahan province, adding to the growing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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