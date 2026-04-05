Tension in the Skies: Iran Downs Enemy Aircraft Amidst U.S. Mission

According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported that multiple aircraft were obliterated during a U.S. mission meant for locating a stranded airman within Iranian borders.

The operation, coordinated among Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij, and Police command, witnessed Iran-annihilating enemy aircraft. Following the announcement from Iran's police command, details emerged about an American C-130 aircraft being downed in southern Isfahan.

On the same day, Iran's military also confirmed the destruction of an Israeli drone in the Isfahan province, adding to the growing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)